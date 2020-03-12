MOV postponements, cancellations related to coronavirus

Following is a list of postponements and cancellations related to the COVID-19 virus that have been reported to WTAP from organizations across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

MARIETTA COLLEGE:

- All Learning in Retirement classes are canceled for the remainder of the semester.

- The Esbenshade Series performance by The Steep Canyon Rangers concert on Sunday, March 22, at the Peoples Bank Theatre has been canceled; we have a tentative date in November for it to be rescheduled for the 2020-2021 Esbenshade Series.

- Starting March 16, access to Marietta's Dyson Baudo Recreation Center is limited to Marietta College students and employees. All usage by family members, community members, walkers and guests is not permitted until March 30. This includes all group exercise classes.

- Alex Tha Great's performance play, "Passport to Womanhood," scheduled for March 18 in The Gathering Place, is canceled.

- Career Connect Job Fair, scheduled for March 19 in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center, is postponed indefinitely.

- Krause Lecture and all related events scheduled for April 1 are canceled.

- McDonough Leadership Conference scheduled April 3-4, is canceled.

- Phi Beta Kappa speakers, scheduled March 16, are canceled.

- Pioneer Pipeline Program is canceled for the rest of the semester.