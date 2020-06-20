MOVHD reports new COVID-19 cases in Roane and Ritchie Counties, W.Va. reaches 2,500 cases

According to a news release, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has identified new cases of COVID-19 in Ritchie County and Roane County.

Local health officials say Ritchie County's total is now at two positive cases while Roane County is at 12. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources listed Roane County as having 11 positive cases at 10 a.m. Saturday, but listed Ritchie County as having three positive cases. In their 5 p.m. update, the DHHR listed Roane with 12 cases and Ritchie with three.

The MOVHD is reporting that Wood County still has a total of 54 positive cases. Calhoun County has three cases, Wirt has four and Pleasants County has two.

Officials with the MOVHD say people should be “vigilant” when visiting coronavirus hot spots. The new cases in Ritchie and Roane Counties come as West Virginia sees a spike in cases related to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The MOVHD recommends anyone who has recently returned from Myrtle Beach stay home for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, West Virginia has seen a total of 2,500 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 16 since 10 a.m.

148,611 confirmatory tests have been administered in West Virginia. The cumulative positive test rate sits at 1.68 percent. There are 740 active cases in the Mountain State, while 1,672 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

88 West Virginians have died from the virus.

