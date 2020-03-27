MOVRC site for coronavirus information

The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council has put together a webpage to help the public get information on COVID-19.

It has a map-updated daily-of coronavirus cases, locally, in West Virginia and nationwide.

There are also links to the Centers for Disease Control and other state and local health agencies, along with a survey for local businesses.

"It is designed to be a one-stop-shop for communities and our region," says MOVRD CIS Specialist Vincent Post, "to get authoritative information from the CDC. It will have information, specifically for our counties, in terms of the number of people infected, recovered, etc."

While it focuses on the regional council's eight-county region, it is patterned after a national COVID-19 count provided by Johns Hopkins University.

A link to the site is at www.wtap.com/hotbutton.