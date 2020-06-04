Major Crimes Task Force recovers over two pounds of meth, $12,500 in busy few days

Two Ritchie County women are behind bars following an investigation by Washington Morgan Noble Major Crimes Task Force that turned up more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a news release, Mindy Sue Jane Carder, 34 and Chandra Renae Jenkins, 39, both of McFarlan, W. Va. were arrested on a 1st-degree felony charge of drug possession. Their arrests stem from a traffic stop initiated by Detective Steve Roe stationed on Interstate 77 near milepost 10 after their vehicle had quickly slowed in front of a commercial truck, causing it to quickly switch lanes to avoid hitting their vehicle.

Det. Roe says the suspects gave conflicting answers to his questions. According to the news release, a torch and a suspected THC pen were in plain sight.

Detective Ryan Zide arrived on scene with K-9 Rita to do a walk around of the vehicle, which Rita hit positively on.

Before searching the vehicle, Carder told officers she had a meth pipe in the vehicle. Detective Roe says he found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, meth, and two Xanax pills. Officers also found two large packages of suspected methamphetamine.

Sheriff Larry Mincks said the packages of meth weighed about 1 kilogram or roughly 2.2 pounds. He said the women had invested roughly $16,000, but would likely be able to distribute the drug for a profit of over $100,000.

Both women were placed under arrest and taken to the Washington County Jail. After being taken into custody, Carder gave officers another small bag of suspected meth which she pulled from her pants. It was covered in blood.

Both women have appeared in Marietta Municipal Court. They’re both being held on $200,000 bonds.

This is not the only major suspected drug case the task force has been working over the last few days. Mincks said another man is being investigated after officers recovered a large amount of cash from him during a separate interdiction on I-77. Officers recovered $12,500 which they believe was going to be used to purchase meth for redistribution. They are not releasing the suspect’s name while the investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Mincks said it’s important for the public to know that even if coronavirus shut down a lot of other businesses, it hasn’t stopped the drug trade.

“Even though we are having a crisis nationwide, a pandemic, the drug dealers are out in full force. As you can see, in two consecutive days, the results lying there on that table,” said Mincks.

And while it’s been a busy few days, Mincks’s deputies who are on the task force are proud of what they’ve accomplished.

“It’s like Christmas morning for us,” said Deputy Ryan Zide. “It’s like unwrapping a present, because it’s usually wrapped up in something, hidden somewhere, so when you get it, it’s literally like Christmas morning for us.”