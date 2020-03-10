Man arrested by Middleport Police after standoff Tuesday night

The Middleport Police Department received a call about a man that had reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment with a gun on North Second Avenue Tuesday night.

When officers responded, it was reported that the man may be in possession of a shotgun and had been threatening other residents of the apartment. After a short period of time, the man was taken into custody without incident.

No firearms were found in the apartment. This was not an active shooter scenario and the area is safe.

Ronald Johnston was arrested and is being held in the Middleport Jail on a domestic violence charge.

The Pomeroy Police Department, Meigs County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Meigs County EMS helped the Middleport Police Department with this case.