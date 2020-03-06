Man charged with hitting wife, dragging her down road with van

A man is facing charges in Jackson County, West Virginia, after investigators say he hit his wife and dragged her down the road with his van.

Peter Lizon, 45, of LeRoy, West Virginia, is charged with kidnapping and malicious wounding.

Investigators say Lizon's wife called 911 Thursday afternoon to report a fight with her husband.

She told investigators she had been riding in Lizon's vehicle when she opened the passenger door and attempted to jump out. She said Lizon grabbed her and hit her in the eye, then held onto her coat and dragged her down the road with his vehicle as she was hanging out the passenger door.

She was eventually able to get free and run to a home on Liverpool Road and call 911.

Deputies said the woman had severe abrasions that appeared to be road rash on her left hip and shoulder area.

While taking photos of the injuries, deputies said they found severe bruises on her lower back, and the woman said she sustained those injuries a week earlier when her husband tied her up with ropes, bound her to a chair and severely beat her with several belts.

She said Lizon also punched her several times in the chest and stomach and that she was held for two days during which she was not allowed to eat, drink or go to the bathroom.

When Lizon went to bed one night, she told investigators that Lizon put a pillowcase over her head. She screamed until Lizon woke up, removed her from the chair and then tied her to a bed, where she was forced to stay for several days.

She also told investigators Lizon pinched her thumb and index finger with pliers to inflict pain.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim claimed Lizon threatened to kill her, her children and her grandchildren if she tried to leave him.

Throughout their marriage, the woman said Lizon would make her kneel in the corner as punishment if she did something that he deemed as wrong.

A Jackson County probation officer took several photos of severe bruising covering the woman's body from her neck all the way down to her feet.

Investigators have also confirmed that Lizon is the same man WSAZ reported on back in 2012, when he was accused of chaining up and torturing a previous wife over a span of several years. Those charges were later dropped.