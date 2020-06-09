Man faces fleeing charge after slow-speed chase in Pomeroy

Authorities have charged a man with fleeing and eluding after a chase on Sunday in Meigs County that topped out at speeds of only 20 mph.

Jason Jenkins, 44, of Cheshire, could also face resisting arrest and other traffic violations, according to a news release from Sheriff Keith Wood’s office. He was taken to the Middleport Jail after his arrest.

The incident began when someone called deputies to report that a red GMC pickup in the drive-through lane at the Taco Bell in Pomeroy had hit the vehicle in front of it several times, deputies said.

A deputy responding to the restaurant then saw a red GMC hit a utility police near the Exxon station on Main Street in Pomeroy. The damaged truck then drove away when the deputy tried to get the driver to stop.

Deputies said the truck’s front left tire dragged along the pavement as the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit continued on Main Street at about 20 mph before the truck hit two traffic signs. It continued to the Pomeroy boat levy near the Farmers Bank Administrative Branch and came back onto Main Street at Lynn Street.

Deputies said the truck then ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Cherry streets and continued on Main Street before going into the parking lot of the Dollar General and then back onto Main Street at the Wendy’s exit.

The truck then went off-road and onto the pavement at the old Midwest Steel where it went off the side of the Midwest Steel pavement and back onto the sidewalk on Main Street, deputies said.

That’s when the truck’s axle broke, leaving it disabled, and the sheriff's office said deputies forcibly removed Jenkins from the truck.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Syracuse Police Department, and the Middleport Police Department assisted in the investigation, according to Wood.