Man falls off Juliana Street bridge

Police and firefighters responded quickly after a man driving home from work, witnessed someone fall off the Juliana Street bridge.

The man fell onto 2nd Street from a distance of 15-20 feet.

When police and firefighters arrived the man was unresponsive, but had no seemingly major injuries.

There was no sidewalk on the bridge where the fall took place (the sidewalk starts about 100 yards further onto the bridge).

Authorities did not know the cause of the fall but believed it to be due to "medical reasons".