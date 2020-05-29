Man jailed in alleged robbery, assault of Washington County man

A man is facing multiple felony charges in Washington County after allegedly assaulting another man while trying to rob him, authorities said.

Jamal Edward Thompson, 25, was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded about 11:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on State Route 555 in Cutler after a man called to say he had been assaulted.

The man told deputies that Thompson had hit him in the forehead with a pistol and demanded that he give him money.

The man also told deputies that he thought Thompson tried to shoot him but the gun did not fire, and that Thompson reached into his car and hit him in the face as he was trying to drive away.

Thompson was arrested after a short standoff that began when he barricaded himself in a bedroom after trying to run out a back entrance when deputies arrived, authorities said.

Deputies later recovered a black Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun that was hidden in the bedroom between the mattress and box springs.

Thompson is being held in the Washington County Jail pending an appearance in Marietta Municipal Court on Monday.

