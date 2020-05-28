Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing guns from business in Ravenswood

A Jackson County man was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for stealing firearms from a licensed firearms dealer. James Evans, 19, of Ravenswood, also will serve three years on supervised release and pay $6,341.44 in restitution.

“Twenty-four stolen firearms. Stealing firearms is a serious offense,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I strongly support the Second Amendment to the Constitution, but those who break our gun laws must be held accountable and pay the price.”

Evans pled guilty in December 2019 to breaking into the Old and New Sports Store in Ravenswood on April 7, 2019 with three other individuals and stealing approximately 24 firearms. Rebecca Ann Sellers, 19, and Destiny Moore, 19, have pled guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced on July 8, 2020. A juvenile was prosecuted in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The Ravenswood Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks handled the prosecution.

