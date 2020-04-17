Manchin, Capito announce $400,000 to combat children and youth homelessness

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Westbrook Health Services to address children and youth homelessness and help families affected by the opioid epidemic in West Virginia.

“Every child deserves a stable home and a warm bed to sleep in. The opioid epidemic has directly affected our homeless children and youth in West Virginia, with over 10,500 students identified as homeless. But we know that number is likely much higher. This funding will help families and children struggling with homelessness and substance use disorder in the Parkersburg area. Ensuring every child has a place to sleep at night is essential to their wellbeing and their education, and we must continue to fight for those children and youth especially during the unprecedented times we’re facing,” said Senator Manchin.

“It’s critical that all of our children in West Virginia receive the care and services they need—especially those who are homeless,” Senator Capito said. “I am glad to see this funding heading to West Virginia to support families in need and help us combat youth homelessness. Last year, we were able to secure similar funds to combat this exact issue in West Virginia, and this will continue to be a priority of mine though my work on the Senate Appropriations committee.”