Manchin, Capito announce nearly $4 million for mental health and substance abuse services

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $3,999,871 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support substance use disorder and mental health treatment in West Virginia. This includes funding for Westbrook Health Services, which has locations in Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, Jackson, and Roane Counties.

“Every West Virginian has been affected by the opioid epidemic that has ravaged our state. West Virginia has the highest overdose death rates per capita in the nation and far too many lives have been lost and families have been torn apart by this terrible crisis. This funding is vital to our battle against the opioid epidemic and will help save lives by treating substance use disorder and helping those with mental health issues. I won’t stop fighting this terrible epidemic and will continue advocating for funding that helps West Virginians who are affected by this crisis,” said Senator Manchin.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people across the country have had to isolate themselves from family and loved ones. This has taken a toll on all of us, especially those who are recovering from addiction and substance use disorders. It is important that we support those going through recovery as circumstances change, and this funding will help us do that. I will continue to advocate for innovative solutions and the funding to support them to help tackle our state’s drug crisis,” said Senator Capito.

Individual awards listed below:

· $1,999,872 – FMRS Health Systems

· $1,999,999 – Westbrook Health Services