Manchin selected as Glenville State College’s 25th president

Dr. Mark Anthony Manchin has been selected as the 25th president of Glenville State College. The College’s Board of Governors made the selection after an extensive search process that culminated last week in on-campus interviews with five finalists.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Glenville State College and take on this new challenge in my long career in education,” Manchin explained. “I want to bring my experience to help Glenville bridge the gap between higher education and public education which is critical for our success.” He added, “I am looking forward to the challenge of helping Glenville prepare our students for the exciting future that awaits them.”

Dr. Manchin has an impressive background over a 44-year career in education. He is currently superintendent of the Harrison County Board of Education where he oversees 1,500 employees and a budget of nearly $150 million. Prior to that, he served as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority and oversaw the McDowell County Schools through a state-appointed position to revitalize that system.

In 2005, Manchin was elected to represent Kanawha County as senator in the West Virginia State Senate where he served as vice chair of the Senate Education Committee and State Finance Committee.

The Farmington, West Virginia native has earned the Doctorate in Educational Administration and Master of Arts in Education Administration from West Virginia University as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Fairmont State University.

In announcing the appointment, Greg Smith, Chair of the Glenville State College Board of Governors, said, “Dr. Manchin has a proven record of success in leading educational institutions through challenging times. We believe he will be a strong and tireless champion for Glenville moving forward.”

Dr. Manchin’s appointment becomes effective July 1.