Man's body found in river under 5th Street bridge in Parkersburg

Parkersburg authorities are investigating after a man's body was found Friday afternoon in the Little Kanawha River under the 5th Street bridge.

Fire Chief Jason Matthews confirmed that members of his department and law-enforcement personnel are at the scene in the vicinity of the Tim Horton's restaurant and the Salvation Army.

No other details are immediately available.

