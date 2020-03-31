March 2020 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner - Audrey Reynolds

While the coronavirus pandemic has school facilities closed, hundreds of teachers in the area are still working to interact with and engage their students in this unique time, and the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner for the month of March is no exception.

Audrey Reynolds is a special education teacher at Putnam Elementary. Parents say she has a special way of working with each one of her students to address their individual needs. Mrs. Reynolds dedicates her free time to planning student individual education plans, communicating with parents, and planning virtual lessons and homework packets for her students during the covid-19 pandemic

Despite this being her first year teaching, she has some valuable advice to give to other new teachers.

“Just stay positive as much as possible,” she says. “Even if you’re having a bad day, don’t let the students know you’re having a bad day. Put that brave face on and love them. That’s really what they want, is to be loved and heard. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

If you have a teacher who you would like to nominate, visit the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of wtap.com to submit your nomination.

Mrs. Reynolds will officially be presented with her Jan Dils Golden Apple Award and jewelry from Baker & Baker Jewelers in the coming weeks.