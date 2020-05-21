Marietta Aquatic Center will not open this summer

The CIty of Marietta announced Wednesday that the Marietta Aquatic Center will not open in 2020.

With social distancing guidelines in place, the pool would only be able to fit two-thirds of its normal capacity.

Mayor Josh Schlicher says it will cost more money for upkeep, maintenance, and staffing than the pool will bring in.

With the uncertainty of the economy moving forward, the decision was made to save money in this area of the budget.

Schlicher says this summer will be used to upgrade the pool, which was built in 2004 and has been roughly the same since then.