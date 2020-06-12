Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce food truck Friday returns

The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce is back with its third year sponsoring "Food Truck Friday."

Food truck Friday allows local food trucks to come together to service the community. It usually beginning in April, but it was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Local food truck owners say they are happy to be back.

"It definitely pays for itself as far as your chamber membership but it's really a way to promote our chamber members that solely have just a food truck or have the opportunity to have a food truck and a restaurant as well," said Carrie Ankrom, Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce, president/CEO.

Ankrom says, they are accepting applications for any food truck vendors interested in joining the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce. Please visit https://www.mariettachamber.com for more information.

Food truck Friday is every 2nd and last Friday of the month until October.