Marietta-Belpre Health Department resumes immunizations

The Marietta/Belpre Health Department resumed giving regular immunizations, Monday.

The shots for adults and children are being done by appointment only.

The department will be doing screenings before you enter their offices, and visitors will have to fill out a questionnaire, get their temperatures checked, and wear masks. Children two years old or younger are not required to wear a mask.

"At this point, we're going to stick with appointment based services, so we're going to stay with appointments," said Beth Casto, Marietta-Belpre Health Department, director of nursing. It allows us time in between each appointment to clean and sanitize appropriately during this time."

Casto says, even though the orders have been relaxed from the governor, they still being precautionary with our measures.

The health department will only be taking appointments for immunizations on Mondays in Marietta and every other Wednesday in Belpre. The Marietta/Belpre Health Department has resumed all services.