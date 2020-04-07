Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosts virtual town hall in response to COVID-19

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the Marietta Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Marietta-Washington County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Marietta Main Street and Marietta College, is hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Friday, April 10 at 11 A.M.

The event will feature representatives from Marietta/Belpre City Health Department, Memorial Health System, Quality Care Associates and WVU Medicine Camden Clark, who will discuss the current state of the area amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the steps being taken to keep local residents safe.

The meeting will be hosted via Zoom, and those interested can register by clicking the Zoom registration link on the right. Because Zoom only allows 100 participants and registration will likely exceed that number, it is possible some viewers may be kicked off. However, the meeting will also be streamed live on the Facebook page of the Marietta Chamber of Commerce. The Facebook video may be viewed on-demand, as well, for those unable to watch live.

Participants can submit their questions for the speakers ahead of time to Carrie Ankrom, president and CEO of the Marietta Chamber of Commerce, at ankrom@mariettachamber.com no later than Wednesday, April 8 at 5 P.M.

“There is a lot of information that the hospitals have that our businesses and residents don’t know. We’re making those connections, keeping our community informed, and getting their questions answered.” Ankrom said.

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting virtual town halls approximately weekly. Last week’s meeting focused on input from city leadership about responses to the virus, and it reached about 10,000 people.

Ankrom anticipates the next town hall will likely discuss the financial impact of COVID-19, including relief loans.