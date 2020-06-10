Marietta City Schools open to diversifying curriculum

In the wake of the many nationwide and international demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd, some are wondering if area schools would consider updating their curricula to include, for example, additional Black History topics, or expanded Black History Month content.

As schools are out for the summer, and have been closed for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, conversations about curricula have not yet formally taken place. However, Dr. Jona Hall, director of curriculum and technology for Marietta City Schools, said the district would be open to discussing the possibility of making changes or additions to the material being taught in the fall, when school is back in session.

“In terms of incorporating those discussions into the classroom, I’m quite confident that there would be conversation about that -- connecting past history and current reality,” Dr. Hall said.

In addition, Dr. Hall added that the district has not yet had the chance to address the issue because it has been focusing on strategies to bring students back in the fall while prioritizing safety as the pandemic continues. However, she believes there is an opportunity to discuss possibilities.

“Right now, our focus is primarily making sure that we get back in session in the fall,” Dr. Hall said.” However, she added that, once the question of how to ensure students’ safety has been addressed, the district is open to discussing the topic, saying, “certainly there would be [conversation].”