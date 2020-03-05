Marietta City-Wide Housing Emergency Repair Program

The purpose of the program is is to eliminate emergency housing conditions that threaten the health and safety of low-income residents.

"Under the Emergency repair program, potential uses are heating systems, roofs, electrical, water and sewer service, structural, handicapped accessibility and plumbing," said Michael Gullaver, Economic Development Director for the City of Marietta.

Qualifications for the program include the following:

Single-family primary residence homeowners of home that is to be rehabilitated within the City of Marietta.

Proof of primary residence home ownership, homeowners insurance, and income verification.

Have a housing need that threatens health and safety.

There are also different income requirements based on the number of people in the household.

Those interested in applying for the program must complete an Emergency Repair Program application.

