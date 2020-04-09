Marietta College Hosts Monday Music Nights

Marietta College has found a way for the community to come together virtually to enjoy some music.

Each week during Monday Music Nights, five people will share a song that they have been listening to. This is then followed with a facilitated discussion.

We spoke with the host of the event, to learn about how Monday Music Nights was started. "Music making is difficult to do all together over zoom," said Raquel Ravaglioli, Marietta College's Director of Music Therapy. "Its more of a individual lets say my turn, your turn or call and response. So instead of starting music therapy groups focusing on individualized goals. I thought so a way of sharing music would be accessible via social medias."

The links to join the event and to sign up with a song can be found to the right of the article.

If you have questions about Monday Music Nights, please email Raquel Ravaglioli at rr003@marietta.edu.

