Marietta College begins drawn out move-out process

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Marietta College has begun a process to move their students out of on-campus housing in a safe and healthy manner.

The process began Tuesday, and will last 12 days until May 17. Students must sign-up ahead of time to move out on one of those days, and will have between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. that day to move their things out.

Among the measures being taken are that no groups of more than 4 people are allowed for moving things out.

There are also not allowed to be more than 3 students moving out on the same day in the same floor or wing of a campus building.

These new move-out procedures could also be put in place for when the school intends to move back in this fall, but according to Dr. Richard Danford of Marietta College Student Life, many students move in at staggered times already.

"The arrival of our students, even under normal conditions, is very spread out anyway," said Danford. "You have different fall sports teams that arrive on different dates for their preseason conditioning."