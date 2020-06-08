Marietta College lacrosse player has surgery to remove brain tumor

Chad Stoll is the captain of the men's lacrosse team at Marietta College.

Once the pandemic hit the season was cancelled and classes went to online only.

Shawn Runyon is the head coach of the lacrosse team and he has been keeping in contact with Stoll. Stoll returned home to Minnnesota, while he was doing his online work, he began having intense headaches and vision problems. Initially, he thought it was from staring at the computer all day, but after going to a couple of doctors, he found out he had a brain tumor.

Runyon says, Stoll had surgery last Tuesday and is still recovering.

"All of the guys on the team love him and I think that makes it that much easier to help this cause and rally around him while he's recovering," said Runyon, head coach.

Stoll created a GoFundMe to help pay for his parents pay for his medical bills.