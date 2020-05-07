Marietta College launches podcast

Marietta College has launched a podcast titled Pios in 5, which features conversations with faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

According to Tom Perry, the college’s vice president of communications and brand management, the podcast was initially envisioned as a marketing effort, with the goal of sharing positive stories about those in the school’s community with potential students. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he says it has become more than that.

“When everything happened with the pandemic, our gears shifted...we thought, ‘Well maybe this podcast could work during this time to share stories and information, whatever we think is most important, with current students, faculty, employees, and also speaking to alumni about how COVID-19 is impacting them,” Perry said.

Perry also noted that the podcast has been an effective way to share information with the school’s community while students are away from campus due to the college’s closure. So far, the podcast has featured the stories of a number of members of the Marietta College community who are taking noteworthy steps during the pandemic.

“We’ve had good stories, ranging from an alum who totally shifted his business to start making PPE to one that hasn’t been posted yet with [an alumnus] who does cancer research and how this has impacted her,” Perry said.

Each episode is approximately five to ten minutes in length. Moving forward, new episodes are scheduled to be released weekly.

Perry commented that the podcast’s listenership has been larger than anticipated because, he suspects, many area residents who are self-quarantining at home are looking for new content to watch, read, and listen to.

The school plans to more actively publicize the podcast once on-campus operations begin to normalize. The podcast is currently available on Marietta College’s website, as well as the audio streaming service SoundCloud. Find that link under “Related Links” on the right side of the screen. Perry plans to roll out the podcast on other platforms, as well.