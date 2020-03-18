Marietta Community Foundation OKs $12,000 grant to help seniors

The Marietta Community Foundation has approved a $12,000 grant to help two local agencies provide transportation and meals for area senior citizens for the next three weeks during the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation was able to approve the emergency grant for the O’Neill Senior Center and Community Action by partnering with a donor and by using $7,000 from its Community Impact Fund.

“As the only community foundation in Washington County, Marietta Community Foundation has created a strategy to make sure each citizen has access to resources they need during COVID-19 concerns,” the foundation said in a news release. “As regulations continue to change and become more stringent, the foundation will continue to adapt their plan as necessary.”

Officials said the plan was created after conducting research and consulting with several organizations that provide “boots on the ground” services throughout Washington County.

According to their research, foundation said two demographics – students and seniors - are affected the most. Because other local groups have focused on helping younger people, the foundation said it is focusing “phase one” of its efforts on helping older residents who are the most vulnerable.

“This is what we do at the foundation,” said Heather Allender, president & CEO of the foundation. “We are proactive, we don’t want to wait around for an opportunity to help, we want to create opportunities to help.”

The O’Neill Senior Center is still providing meals, picking up prescriptions and doing wellness checks, and their employees are being closely monitored for any signs of potential COVID-19 symptoms.

“Operations as we know them have come to a standstill, but what hasn’t stopped is our staff members serving the community,” said Connie Huntsman, executive director at O’Neill Senior Center. “We are finding creative ways to meet the needs of the most vulnerable population and new services are being offered because of generosity of Marietta Community Foundation.”

If you would like to help the foundation with its COVID-19 community plan, please call 740-373-3286 or email heather@mcfohio.org.

