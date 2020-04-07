Marietta Community Foundation continuing to work with local organizations

Marietta Community Foundation is giving back to demographics they believe are most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic including children, seniors, and food pantries.

The organizations is using a $10,000 dollars Community Action grant to help organizations feeding seniors and providing transportation.

"We're staying in contact with a lot of the non-profits that are kind of on the front lines in providing services to these three key categories that we've identified through our research and also we're keeping our eyes open for any other categories that might pop up," said Mason Beuhring, Marietta Community Foundation, communications and program services director.

To donate or volunteer for a local nonprofit, contact Marietta Community Foundation, president and CEO, Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.