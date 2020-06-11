Marietta Community Foundation provides $20,000 to feed children during the summer

The Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) is providing financial support to area organizations offering meals to children during the summer.

The organization is distributing $20,000 among The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County and GoPacks, as well as Washington-Morgan County Community Action’s summer feeding program. Because area schools have been closed for months and have a reduced capacity to provide summer meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MCF is supporting these organizations in their efforts to fill the need. It is estimated that the combined efforts of these organizations will serve approximately 135 youth during the course of the summer, according to Mason Beuhring, MCF’s communications and program services director.

In addition, because many have lost their jobs or have been furloughed during the pandemic, affording groceries has become more difficult for some families, making the need for summer meal options all the more pressing.

The funds are coming from MCF’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which was established to help a wide range of organizations to support the community during the ongoing pandemic. Since the establishment of the fund earlier in the spring, MCF has given approximately $145,000 to local organizations that support children and seniors, promote health and safety, battle food insecurity, and more, Beuhring said.

Beuhring explained that, on a personal level, it is rewarding for him to have the opportunity to support the community.

“It’s a huge honor...Our president and CEO Heather Allender is amazing at seeing the different pieces throughout the community that can come together to have a greater impact. And I have the privilege of taking her skills and vision and being the mouthpiece for the foundation. It’s fun to help bring her vision to the community..and also seeing the response and feedback from the community” Buehring said.

Because food insecurity is an important issue, particularly in some of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s rural areas, Buehring said that the MCF is always open to working with organizations striving to address the issue, and will continue to do so after the pandemic.

“I expect that this will be a focus that we’ll carry on...We have two grant cycles a year and a lot of times we’ll have at least one organization coming to us requesting funds for some sort of a program trying to tackle food insecurity,” Beuhring said.

