Marietta Community Foundation talks Community Impact Fund

The Marietta Community Foundation is working with community organizations to find out their needs during this Covid-19 outbreak.

The organization is looking forward to using grant funding to help the community with the Community Impact Fund. The fund was formally known as the Unrestricted fund.

The fund allows the foundation to respond to urgent needs quickly and help the vulnerable population in Washington County.

"Last year with the government shutdown we were able to respond very quickly and fill our food pantries," said Heather Allender, Marietta Community Foundation, president & CEO. "With flooding we were able to use that fund to quickly assist our residents and businesses. So, now we can use that fund to quickly respond to the needs of our community."

For more information, contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.