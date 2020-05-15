Marietta Community Foundation to hold virtual scholarship presentation

Many area high school seniors have had their graduation ceremonies canceled, postponed, or changed to virtual ceremonies. Similarly, seniors who have been awarded scholarships from the Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) will not have the opportunity to be recognized in person. But the MCF wants to ensure the students are still honored and congratulated.

On Friday, May 22 at 2 P.M., MCF will hold a virtual scholarship presentation ceremony via Facebook Live. There will be a summary and description of each scholarship, and the recipients will be announced by name.

While students cannot be recognized in the usual way, Mason Beuhring, MCF’s communications and program services director, said he feels it is still important to demonstrate support for the graduating seniors, and to shine a light on their accomplishments.

“This has been a very confusing and uncertain time. Although a lot of these safety steps have been very necessary, they have also yielded some consequences. And one of those consequences has been that these kids are missing out on a very impactful time...Our goal is to let them know that our community stands behind them,” Beuhring said. “We want to celebrate their accomplishments and give them the credit they deserve. These kids have worked extremely hard for the last four years and we want to highlight that and make sure it doesn’t get overlooked,” Buehring added.

The ceremony will also be recorded to allow those who cannot watch live to view it on Facebook at a later time.