Marietta Health System employee came in contact with COVID-19 patient

An employee for Marietta Health System has come in contact with the person in Washington County who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Marietta Health System the person works for the Wound Care Center and is currently being tested.

To help protect other employees, patients and the community Memorial Health Systems is placing all the Wound Care Center staff in potential contact on a 14-day quarantine until final results are known.

The health system is also reaching out to patients who came in contact and asking them to quarantine for 14 days as well.

Those who have not come in contact with the employee will still be able to see patients.

People with scheduled appointments are asked to call and check before coming visiting.

Marietta Health Systems says it will continue to follow CDC guidelines for cleaning, entrances to facilities, and caring for its patients.