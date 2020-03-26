Marietta Health Systems employee being tested for COVID-19

An employee in the Wound Care Center at the Marietta Health Systems is being tested for COVID-19. This is after having shown symptoms of the virus.

Because of this, the employee is being treated in the same manner as any patient that could potentially have the disease. And in turn, anyone that has or could have contact with the employee is being sent home for quarantine for the standard 14 days or until the results come back. Of the people who are being sent home are 11 employees.

Marietta Health Systems wants everyone to know that they will continue to help patients at the Wound Care Center. However, the schedules for some of the patients will be changing because of the staff members who are currently in quarantine.They also want people to know that the safety and health of the community, their patients, and their staff is of extreme importance.