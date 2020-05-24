Marietta High School hosts parade for seniors

Marietta High School teachers and staff put together a parade to celebrate the class of 2020.

Seniors drove by in their cars with their families as teachers and staff waved.

"They showed a lot of perseverance, resilience...didn't expect anything less with this senior class, great individuals, several of them will go on to do some great things in that community and outside, so we're extremely pleased with them," said Chad Rinard, Marietta High School, principal.

Principal Rinard says normally 95% of the teaching staff attends the graduation and he is proud of how everyone has been able to come together during this time.

Many seniors were excited to see their teachers again and are happy for the support they have received.

"This really made top for it in a lot of ways we've gotten to see all the teachers that we've missed and just wave," said Kaitlyn Cline, valedictorian. So it was really neat to be able to see everyone one last time."

The Marietta High School class of 2020 has 214 graduates.