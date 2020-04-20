Marietta Main Street holds virtual cash mobs for small businesses

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, many small businesses are taking a significant financial hit. In an effort to support local businesses during this difficult time, Marietta Main Street is hosting a series of virtual cash mobs via Facebook Live that give participants the opportunity to connect and shop with Marietta vendors remotely.

The most recent event in the series featured Jeremiah’s Coffee House. The owners of the cafe appeared on Facebook Live, and attendees had the opportunity to purchase Jeremiah’s merchandise, take advantage of discounts, and more.

The series was first conceived of during a Marietta Main Street committee meeting. To date, the cash mobs, sponsored by Huntington Bank, have raised over $13,300 for participating businesses.

“With the impact of the coronavirus and our downtown businesses being closed, the bills haven’t stopped but the need for a strong, small business community in Marietta hasn’t stopped, either. This is one way that we’ve addressed the challenges that have come up because of the virus, by trying to inject revenue into the community,” said Cristie Thomas, interim executive director of Marietta Main Street.

The series includes 10 businesses, and Marietta Main Street hopes to hold cash mobs for an additional 10 after the first program concludes. So far, cash mobs have been held for The Original Pizza Place, Dad’s Primitive Workbench, Tabletop Puzzles and Games, Rockstar Wellness, Wit and Whimzy, and Jeremiah’s. Upcoming events will feature justAjar Design Press, A Unique Flower and Gift Shop, Merle Norman and More, and American Flags and Poles.

The event is a response to the many challenges business owners are facing, in terms of continuing to generate income and learning to adapt their businesses to the current situation.

“I think there’s a misnomer that because businesses are closed, everyone is just sitting around, but that’s not the case. A lot of the time, business owners are busier now than they were before because they’re adjusting to e-commerce and desperately trying to coordinate marketing and become digital so they can continue to generate revenue,” Thomas said.

Marietta Main Street has seen a strongly positive response from business owners who have participated.

“Some of the business owners said that if not for the cash mob, they weren’t sure they would have been able to make rent that month,” Thomas said.

In order to host a second series of cash mobs, Marietta Main Street will most likely need to find a new sponsor.

“I know there are a lot of larger institutions right now that are trying to find creative ways to show support for our small business community, and this is one really great way to support not only the small business community, but our organization as a non-profit who relies on revenue from public events that we can no longer hold,” Thomas said.

The next cash mob will feature justAjar Design Press, and will be held via Facebook Live on Monday, April 20 at 9:00 P.M. Those interested can find updates about upcoming cash mobs on the Marietta Main Street Facebook page.