Marietta Main Street to host First Friday virtually

With this Friday being May 1, Marietta Main Street has decided to host the month’s First Friday event virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme will be “Hope in Bloom,” and the organization’s goals are to support local businesses during the ongoing crisis and to help residents who are separated physically to come together and experience a sense of community. Some of the event’s virtual activities will include:

-Children’s activities that can be done from home

-Hero Story videos featuring the uplifting work being done by local organizations and individuals

-Coloring pages, courtesy of Clutch MOV that, can be printed, colored and shared online

-Live music from local musicians

-Messages from downtown Marietta business owners

“It’s an opportunity for our Marietta community to come together and appreciate and support ‘local’ as much as we can,” said Cristie Thomas, interim executive director of Marietta Main Street.

Whereas typical, in-person First Fridays take place during the evening, the May 1 event will begin at 9 A.M. and go until 9 P.M. Video activities will be a combination of pre-recorded content and Facebook Live broadcasts. The Hero Story videos, in particular, stand out for Thomas.

“We have received over 40 videos from community leaders, small businesses, nonprofit champions, and volunteers in our community with positive messages and words of encouragement and hope...They’re very moving. I’ve watched a lot of them already and they’re really touching,” Thomas said.

All virtual activities will be hosted on the Marietta Main Street Facebook page, as well as a dedicated landing page on the organization’s website.

In addition to First Friday at Home, Marietta Main Street has hosted additional virtual events to support the community during the pandemic, such as the virtual “Cash Mobs” held via Facebook Live. There have been 10 “Cash Mobs,” each one providing local residents with opportunities to shop with and support a different Marietta small business. They have generated over $20,000 in revenue for local businesses. Marietta Main Street is coordinating a second series of 10 more “Cash Mobs,” which the organization hopes will begin in May.

Plans for future First Fridays are somewhat in flux as the health crisis continues to evolve.

The event is sponsored by Edward Jones. Those interested are encouraged to visit Marietta Main Street’s Facebook page. Find that link under “Related Links” on the right side of this screen.