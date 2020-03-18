Marietta Memorial Hospital tests for COVID-19

Marietta Memorial Hospital currently has two types of COVID-19 tests available.

One is through the CDC and takes between 24 and 72 hours to get results.

The other is through a contract with Quest, a company that can get results back in 3-5 days.

Dr. Dan Breece says the hospital hopes to be testing in their own lab in the next three or four weeks.

These tests would yield results in just one hour, changing the way Marietta can diagnose and treat those who are infected.

The hospital has launched an assessment center, where with a doctor's referral, people can be tested for COVID-19.

Also available is drive-up testing, where you could drive up in your car, have someone come to you in protective equipment, and take a sample to test.

The hospital is implementing many safety precautions to make sure COVID-19 patients and other patients will be separated, if and when the virus strikes the Marietta area.