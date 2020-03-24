Marietta Memorial continues testing

Marietta Memorial Hospital has tested 43 people for COVID-19.

Results from Wednesday and Thursday of last week are still pending, but so far there has been only one positive test.

That patient is being monitored and her condition is improving.

The next step for Marietta Memorial is getting test results on site, which would speed up the process tremendously.

That could be implemented in the next three weeks, and Dr. Francis Wadskier says it would then take them about a week after that to start those tests in Marietta.

The hospital currently is in good shape capacity wise, and has enough protective gear to interact with potentially infected patients.

Dr. Dan Breece says they are extremely grateful for the community's help and encourages people to keep reaching out.