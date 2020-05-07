Marietta Memorial holds virtual news conference

The Memorial Health System held a virtual news conference Wednesday to address the steps they are taking to make their facilities safe as they prepare to allow more patients and visitors in.

President and CEO Scott Cantley began the conference by thanking his nurses and the infectious disease specialists who have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping things under control at the hospital.

Dr. Dan Breece, Chief Medical Officer, says the hospital has had only eight COVID-19 patients at one time.

Currently they have four.

Breece adds that they are taking all the steps to ensure that those who come into the hospital are safe.

This includes cleaning all facilities multiple times a day, and adjusting the lobbies to make sure that physical distancing takes place.

He says that patients will be allowed one visitor, to ensure that their experience receiving care is as enjoyable as possible.

Chief Nursing Executive Paige Smith went on to describe how they are isolating those patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Our COVID-19 patients are in units that have environmental controls to make sure they're safe to house infectious patients. Our patients who are COVID positive are isolated from the rest of the hospital with specific traffic pattern and entrances and exits. When you come to the hospital you will not be interacting in the same spaces with COVID positive patients," Smith says.

Smith says three hospital employees have tested positive for the virus, but those employees have been quarantined and isolated and they monitor their employee health daily.

The hospital currently has an adequate amount of personal protective equipment.

The Memorial Health System continues to offer telehealth services, where patients can call in to receive medical advice, however, they acknowledged that some care requires face to face contact with a physician and they are excited to be able to offer that again.

The full news conference can be viewed on mhsystem.org/together