Marietta Memorial prepares for opening to more patients

Governor DeWine announced that soon hospitals would be open for surgeries that did not require overnight stays, meaning many more people will be heading to hospitals across the state.

Marietta Memorial Hospital has plans in place to keep patients and staff members safe when the doors are open to a larger crowd.

Some entrances that have been closed off due to the coronavirus pandemic will be re-opened and made safe for patients.

The patients being treated for COVID-19 are already being isolated in separate wings of the hospital, and there is little concern from the hospital about availability of hospital rooms.

They will maintain their "one visitor per patient" rule that they begun when the virus hit, and masks and other proper personal protective equipment will be offered to those visitors in order to keep them safe.

The hospital knows that people may be reluctant to return at first, but they want to assure patients that they will be safe.

"I definitely want to make sure that patients know that it is safe to receive their health care," said Dr. Dan Breece, Chief Medical Officer for Marietta Memorial Hospital. "We are taking all of the precautions that are necessary and exceeding the guidance that's out there now to keep our patients safe, and our employees safe. They can get their health care here, we are here for them now as we were in the past, and will be well into the future."