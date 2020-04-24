Marietta Memorial reacts to non-essential surgery order

In a press conference Wednesday, Governor Mike DeWIne asked healthcare providers to reconsider the non-essential surgeries that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is an initial step in the return to normal activities for Ohioans.

The Memorial Health System was given a set of guidelines in March to help them determine which surgeries were essential.

With this news from DeWine, they are able to resume surgeries that may have been optional.

Chief Medical Officer Dan Breece says that he hopes this will make patients more comfortable with coming to the hospital for care and prevent patients from waiting on procedures that could reveal underlying issues.