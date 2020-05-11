Marietta Memorial recruiter on hiring nurses during pandemic

National Nurses Week is underway, and the importance of the work being done by nurses around the country is especially evident this year. Marietta Memorial Hospital is currently looking to hire a clinical nurse manager, and is filling a number of other nursing positions, as well. According to Michaela Woomer, nurse recruiter, the pandemic has posed challenges to hiring, but there have also been unexpected benefits.

“We are down in the number of applicants compared to this time last year. However, the positive from that is that it seems like maybe the applicants we have had have been higher quality because we’ve hired more of them than we did last year,” Woomer said.

When it comes to assessing potential candidates, Woomer said that, in addition to the required skills, experience, and education, she looks for individuals who are likely to work well with the staff and serve the patients well.

“I am a hundred percent committed to pulling in high-quality applicants who fit with our organization. I don’t like to hire someone just because they’re going to be a warm body in one of my open spots. I don’t think that that’s right to do that to the organization or to the patient, by any means,” Woomer said.

The pandemic has posed challenges to the hospital’s current staff, as well. For example, some nurses have been assigned to take the temperatures of those entering and leaving the building. And because many non-critical surgeries have been canceled or postponed, some surgical nurses have been assigned new responsibilities. In addition, nurses have been tasked with calling and following up with COVID-19 patients and individuals who might have been exposed to the virus. And because fewer patients have been coming to the hospital, the staff has had to cope with what Woomer described as the odd feeling of working in a much emptier facility.

“It has not been easy for anybody...But amidst all of the oddness and the feelings of loneliness, it seems like our teams have really amped up and worked well together...Everybody has stepped up...I’d say there’s probably even better morale now among some of our people because of being made to work as a team and liking that feeling,” Woomer said.

Woomer also commented on the contributions nurses make regularly, which she said are important at all times, and especially right now.

“If you look at any [healthcare] organization, nurses are everywhere...We have nurses in information technology, we have nurses in human resources, such as myself. We have nurses in infection control, employee health, education, case management. We can have contributions in every facet of a health organization...The greatest contribution that nurses can make to the profession is giving of themselves,” Woomer said.

Those interested in applying to work as a nurse at Marietta Memorial are encouraged to visit the hospital’s online job board or to call Woomer directly at 740-374-7978.

