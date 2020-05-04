Marietta Police looking for suspect after Washington County Fairgrounds break-in

Marietta Police were called out to the Washington County Fairgrounds after reports of a break in the storage area where many campers are stored for the winter.

Captain Aaron Nedeff says over the weekend, a camper owner found the storage building broken into sometime within the last two weeks.

Captain Nedeff says so far 8 different campers were broken into, the suspect took various items but majority of them were electronics.

"Evidence technician processed the scene for anything that he could recover," said Captain Aaron Nedeff, Marietta Police. There were some pieces of evidence, I'm not at liberty to discuss what they were that we've recovered."

Marietta Police urge the public to call the police department with any information at 740-376-2007.