Marietta Police respond to altercation, find shooting victim

A man has been treated and released at a hospital after being shot in Marietta Friday night.

According to a news release from the Marietta Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Pike Street just before 9 p.m. on Friday to a reported altercation.

When they arrived, officers met a man who had been shot.

Whoever shot him had fled the area.

The victim’s name is not being released, but an officer said he had been treated and released from Marietta Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.