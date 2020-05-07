Marietta Safetytown cancelled for 2020

Marietta's annual Safetytown for schoolchildren is the latest event cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The two-week event, named in recent years for the late Washington County commissioner and long-time Broughton's executive Samuel R. Cook, is sponsored by the Marietta Rotary Club and held in June, after the end of the school year.

It teaches youngsters caution while facing traffic along with other vital health and safety lessons.

"We considered rescheduling to a later date, says event organizer Colleen Cook," but the complications of the academic schedule, as well as teacher and presenter schedules, made it too difficult to accomplish.""

Cook says the program has only once in its 43-year history been disrupted. The second week was cancelled after severe storms moved through the area in the summer of 1998.