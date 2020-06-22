Marietta Salvation Army starts mobile food pantry across Washington County

The Salvation Army of Marietta is helping bring food to Washington County residents over the next six weeks.

The first Washington County Mobile Food Pantry this summer took place Monday morning at the Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre.

Officials with the Salvation Army were there donating boxes of food that contained roughly 30 to 35 servings of food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In times of the coronavirus pandemic, the Salvation Army finds it very important to be able to deliver food to residents that may not have other means of receiving the food.

"We did not close a single day or reduce a single hour," said Lt. Elisha Moretz, Corps Officer of the Marietta Salvation Army. "But that being said, there's only so much we can do from inside of our building. So, I'm really thrilled to be able to have the time and be able to organize this that I can come out to serve the greater Washington County and again not require people to come to us."

The rest of the mobile food pantries this summer are listed below:

June 29 - Beverly: Across the street from the Beverly Fire Station, located at 204 5th Street.

July 6 - Belpre: Rockland United Methodist Church, 2300 Washington Blvd.

July 13 - Vincent: Warren High School

July 20 - Belpre: Rockland United Methodist Church

July 27 - Matamoras: New Matamoras Elementary School, 1000 Stover Drive

Each mobile food pantry will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.