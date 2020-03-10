MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Charleton Brown is a 46-year worker with the Marietta Schools District. He's been a resident of the area and went to the same schools that he works for as well. And now, he's being honored for his dedication.
He received the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools (CORAS) Award. He's known most for his generosity and willingness to help out with the students and faculty in any way he can.
Marietta Schools Worker Being Honored
