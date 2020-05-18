Marietta Unitarian Universalist church offering online classes

A number of area churches and centers of worship are offering online services during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to its regular Sunday services, the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Marietta is offering a range of additional online events and classes, as well, in an attempt to continue building community during this time.

One of the most popular online offerings has been a weekly meditation gathering, offered on Wednesdays, according to Reverend Kathryn Hawbaker.

“The meditation class has actually been more successful in terms of numbers. More people have been able to join via Zoom for these recorded and live meditations. It’s a chance to reflect on how important it is to continue that practice, especially nowadays,” Hawbaker said.

Another course that Hawbaker said has been well received is called “Cakes for the Queen of Heaven.” It takes a theological look at the historical roles of women in spiritual practices and traditions.

“It looks at feminine images of the divine and feminist theology, as well as the influence of patriarchy in religion. It has been very empowering to the women who are studying the material and also sharing their own insights and feelings,” Hawbaker said.

And a group within the church called Today’s Issues is holding virtual gatherings to discuss issues that are of significance given the current landscape. Hawbaker explained that conversations focus in part on taking a more expansive view of the pandemic.

All events are held via Zoom. Those interested in attending can visit the church’s website or call the church at (740) 373-1238.

