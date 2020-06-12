Marietta YMCA expands to Broughton Complex

The Marietta Family YMCA has been a mainstay in the community since 1905.

Last year, management made the decision to move out of their Seventh Street location, due to the poor conditions of the building.

They found a new home on Colegate Drive to continue their child care and fitness class services, but soon realized this space was too small for both things.

The YMCA has now opened a new location at the Broughton Complex on State Route 821, where they will hold fitness classes.

The complex owner, George Broughton has been a supporter of the YMCA for years and is happy to have more people coming to use his buildings and trails.

Classes are currently under way at the new location, and by early July, the hope is to have cardio machines and free weights available for members.