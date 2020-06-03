Marietta YMCA reopens child care facilities

Since day-care facilities were permitted to reopen in Ohio on Sunday, the YMCA in Marietta promptly resumed their child care services.

Over the past few days they have not had any issues with social and physical distancing, because of the heavy restrictions they have put in place.

No visitors are allowed inside the main part of the building, and the capacity has been limited to allow the children to practice social distancing.

Staff at the YMCA say that the biggest challenge is getting the children to understand the dangers of getting too close to others during this time.

"Just spacing out," said Trish Stille, the Child Care director of the Marietta YMCA. "We have the classrooms set up where the chairs where they're sitting are spaced out, they have their own area. Trying to go outside more, that way we can stay further apart. Just kind of going over the rules each day, just friendly reminders. Haven't had too much issues with it, of course the preschool age and younger, it's harder for them."

In addition to these changes, their normal summer camp has been moved to their own property as opposed to going on many field trips.

However, many interactive activities have been planned to keep the children occupied and entertained during the summer months.