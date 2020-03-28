Marietta band hosts virtual concert

Back Porch Alibi is a local band in Marietta, the group formed 3 years ago. The group decided to perform on Facebook live, Saturday; they called it "Live from Virtually 6 ft Away.

The band members made sure to stay 6 feet apart from each other and some members even wore mask. They wanted to set an example and show the importance of social distancing.

Band members say, they enjoy performing all over the Mid-Ohio Valley but with the recent coronavirus outbreak, the band is unable to perform. Some members in the group depend on the income from the band.

"In about 24 hours, we watched the next three months of our gigs actually dwindle to cancelled, so we're like okay," said Murray Stewart-Jones, Back Porch Alibi, band member/band manager. "We're still going to continue, we're still going to make music, so this is how we're going to do it until the stay at home band is lifted and people are free to come out of their house again."

Back Porch Alibi has created a virtual tip jar, to donate click this link paypal.me/backporchalibi or visit the Back Porch Alibi Facebook page for more information or upcoming events.